Best Utility Stocks To Consider – May 13th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Eaton are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, water and natural gas—often operating under regulated pricing frameworks. They’re prized for predictable cash flows and steady dividend payouts, making them a defensive, lower-volatility investment across economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $15.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.54. The company had a trading volume of 97,392,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,337,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.50, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.44 and a 200 day moving average of $328.24. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.04. 2,627,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,826. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $9.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.86. 1,893,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,904. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.80.

