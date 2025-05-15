BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stake Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $21,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $103,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,225. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $68,560.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,117.60. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,696 shares of company stock worth $1,665,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

