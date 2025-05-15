Bitcoin Stocks To Consider – May 12th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and Gryphon Digital Mining are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are closely tied to Bitcoin—whether through mining operations, custody and trading services, or by holding substantial amounts of the cryptocurrency on their balance sheets. Investing in these equities provides indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements via traditional stock markets rather than purchasing the digital asset directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.32. 25,062,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,796,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,912,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,979,891. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 6.82.

Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP)

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shares of GRYP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 191,972,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.31.

