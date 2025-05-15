BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 1,869 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.07% of CSW Industrials worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,261,000. 4D Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.21, for a total transaction of $61,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,729.99. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.97, for a total transaction of $289,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,514.56. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,496 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.0%

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $336.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.86. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.67 and a 52 week high of $436.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CSWI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSWI

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.