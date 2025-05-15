BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 2,028 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:PAC opened at $219.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.94. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $146.62 and a 12 month high of $224.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.41). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $541.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

