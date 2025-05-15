BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 28,480 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 285.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.91 and its 200 day moving average is $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.07. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.