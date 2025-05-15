BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires New Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 486,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Xerox by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,405,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 200,447.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 218,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 218,488 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE XRX opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $699.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Xerox’s payout ratio is -4.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.50.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

