BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 224.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,450,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,240 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,736,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,727,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,487 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,697,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,217,000 after acquiring an additional 572,270 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,914,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,552,000 after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RCI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank lowered Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.3611 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

