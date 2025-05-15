BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys New Stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 158,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $19.80 on Thursday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($2.25). MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $646.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.3268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MINISO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

