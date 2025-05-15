BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Viper Energy were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,228,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 265,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 31,895 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,469,000. Gallo Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $56.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

About Viper Energy

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

