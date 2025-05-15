BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 1,665.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 381,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,721 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Alphatec were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Alphatec by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 973.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Alphatec by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATEC opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Lish sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 826,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,162.12. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 32,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $352,759.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,940,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,690,857.99. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,352 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

