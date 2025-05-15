BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.52% of Monro worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNRO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Monro by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monro from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens raised Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Monro Price Performance

MNRO stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.49.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

