BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.62 Million Holdings in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,207 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in BBB Foods were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of BBB Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BBB Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 547,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of BBB Foods by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of BBB Foods by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of BBB Foods by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBBB. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price objective on shares of BBB Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BBB Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

BBB Foods Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE:TBBB opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. BBB Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $838.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.80 million. Analysts expect that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BBB Foods

(Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.