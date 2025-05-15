BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,831,000 after buying an additional 121,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,691,000 after purchasing an additional 195,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $55,680,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $155.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,585.46. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,292.84. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

