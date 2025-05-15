BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 64.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,030,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $156,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2,315.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,445,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,493 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,872,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 700.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 748,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after purchasing an additional 655,025 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $105.65.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

