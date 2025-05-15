BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.15 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

