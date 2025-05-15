BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.22 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of Eagle Materials worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $8,890,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,778,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,111,000 after acquiring an additional 652,836 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.40.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of EXP stock opened at $234.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.61 and a 1 year high of $321.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

