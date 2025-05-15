BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,438 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Camping World were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Camping World by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after purchasing an additional 975,168 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $62,142,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $33,698,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 306,941 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W lowered shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Camping World Stock Down 0.8%

CWH opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.13.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In related news, President Matthew D. Wagner purchased 5,725 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. This represents a 1.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

