BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $3.88 Million in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 239,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,385.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $26,114.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,252.91. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $140,999.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at $404,406.64. This trade represents a 25.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,871 shares of company stock worth $629,278. 19.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Freshworks Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $196.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

