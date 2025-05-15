BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,365,000 after purchasing an additional 180,662 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,004,000 after buying an additional 173,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,314,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,588,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $191.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

