BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 13,316 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 570.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,226,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,496,000 after acquiring an additional 157,530 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KOF. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE KOF opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.64. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $102.28.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.8839 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.76%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

