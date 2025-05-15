BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 13,724 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 190.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in FirstService were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5,511.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSV opened at $171.71 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.26 and a fifty-two week high of $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.41.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. FirstService had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.06%.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

