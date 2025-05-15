BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 23,275 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of Tenable worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,234,000 after purchasing an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,653,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 417,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,515,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,237 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.97 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $254,946.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,517.68. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $53,049.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,482.96. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,128 shares of company stock worth $539,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

