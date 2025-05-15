BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 83,213 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 301.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,786 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,213 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SHG stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

