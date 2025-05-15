BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 93,016 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 487.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,016 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.99% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

EWI stock opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

