BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases Shares of 56,588 GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.21% of GeneDx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGS opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $117.75. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.96.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.01 per share, with a total value of $5,601,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,008,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,513,310.29. The trade was a 3.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $87,331.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,845.12. The trade was a 14.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,390 shares of company stock worth $13,043,288. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WGS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

