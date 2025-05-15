BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.33% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,891,000 after acquiring an additional 724,325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,055.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 630,414 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 232,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $946.04 million, a PE ratio of -201.42 and a beta of 0.30. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $28.12.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

