BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,009 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.59% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $48.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBW shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBW

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.