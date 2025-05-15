BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.15% of PriceSmart worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 536.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,905.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 17,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.75.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $90,361.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,483.15. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $54,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,400.92. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

