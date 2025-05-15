BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.09% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.