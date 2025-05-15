BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,748 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.2%

STAG opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

