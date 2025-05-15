BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 19,446 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,997,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on KNSA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of KNSA opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -178.77 and a beta of 0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $28.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ross Moat sold 6,272 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $175,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,620. The trade was a 39.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 17,647 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $470,998.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,652.74. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,768 shares of company stock worth $5,591,506. Insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

