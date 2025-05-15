BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 20,954 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.07% of Celsius worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $85,068,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $75,535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $72,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $61,160,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

