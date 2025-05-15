BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 323,360 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 418,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 323,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2,278.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 459.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Insider Activity

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.42 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Robert F. Moran purchased 74,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,401.73. The trade was a 52.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

