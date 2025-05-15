BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 37,009 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,009 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,044,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 88,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 346.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 27,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STWD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.93.

STWD stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 202.11%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

