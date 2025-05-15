BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 3,714 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $237,643,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,796,000 after acquiring an additional 828,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,948,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,106,000 after acquiring an additional 711,591 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 11,659.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,286,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,069,000 after acquiring an additional 400,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $155.10 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $178.74. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.08, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.27.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Franco-Nevada

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.