BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 9,219 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.00.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $436.68 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $366.92 and a 1-year high of $531.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $463.93 and a 200 day moving average of $461.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

