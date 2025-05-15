BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $3.44 Million Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000.

Separately, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $82.75.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

