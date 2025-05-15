BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $3.59 Million Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $35,808,113.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,415,408.94. This represents a 16.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BROS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

NYSE BROS opened at $71.62 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 210.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

