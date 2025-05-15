BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $3.96 Million Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oddity Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODD opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.44. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

