BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $3.99 Million Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.72. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $77.16. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

