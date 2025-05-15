BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.07% of GXO Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 870.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

