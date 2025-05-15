BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 221,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRVA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 240.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $26.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRVA. Barclays raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
