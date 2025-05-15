BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,130,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 768,803 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $3,588,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 47,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $26.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.01. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $13.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $224.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

