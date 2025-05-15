BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.18% of iQIYI worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. HSBC upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.91.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.14.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. iQIYI had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $919.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

