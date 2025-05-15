Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DRUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Bright Minds Biosciences Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:DRUG opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.46 and a beta of -5.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Minds Biosciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRUG. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $18,392,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $16,599,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $9,062,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $4,870,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

