Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNL. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadstone Net Lease

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 1.2%

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.16%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.