Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BNL. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.
Shares of BNL stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.04.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.16%.
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.
