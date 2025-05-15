Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Olympiad Research LP increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canada Goose from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Canada Goose Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $880.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

