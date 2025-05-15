Canadian Stocks To Consider – May 12th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CSX, and Cenovus Energy are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity shares issued by companies incorporated or headquartered in Canada, representing partial ownership in those firms. They are primarily traded on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange, and their performance often reflects key sectors of the Canadian economy—particularly energy, natural resources and financial services. Including Canadian stocks in a portfolio can offer investors diversification benefits and exposure to commodity-linked markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.29. 2,264,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,872,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,232,596. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,120,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,845,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.95.

