CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,167 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.23% of CareDx worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CareDx by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,482 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other news, Director Christine Cournoyer sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $235,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at $523,445.85. This represents a 31.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $228,831.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,481.89. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,382 shares of company stock worth $934,509 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $892.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

